Detour to Opportunity: US Runners Get Second Shot at World Road Running Championships

World Athletics has granted the United States the opportunity to field three additional runners in the women's half-marathon at the World Road Running Championships following an unusual incident during the national championships. Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley, and Ednah Kurgat, who were leading the race, were inadvertently taken off course due to a miscommunication with police, costing them potential podium finishes and their place in the WRRC.

In an 'exceptional decision', World Athletics responded by allowing the US team to field seven female runners in Copenhagen, labeling this decision as a one-time concession. Although these three extra athletes are marked as non-scoring, thereby ineligible for medals or prize money, they will gain world ranking points for their performance.

The USATF has confirmed that McClain, Hurley, and Kurgat will join Molly Born, Carrie Ellwood, and Annie Rodenfels on the team. A final spot remains open, to be determined by world rankings. Notably, if any non-scoring athlete achieves a prize-winning position, USATF will ensure they receive the corresponding financial rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)