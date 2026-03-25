Seilenthang Lotjem's Decisive Strike Lifts Namdhari Sports Club
Seilenthang Lotjem scored the winning goal for Namdhari Sports Club against Real Kashmir FC in the Indian Football League. The victory moved Namdhari to sixth place. Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Dempo SC 3-1, taking the top spot in the league standings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:34 IST
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- India
In a pivotal Indian Football League clash, Seilenthang Lotjem's second-half goal secured Namdhari Sports Club's first victory of the season, edging out Real Kashmir FC 1-0.
The triumph propelled Namdhari to sixth place in the table, while Real Kashmir remains in ninth with a challenging campaign thus far.
Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC clinched a 3-1 victory over Dempo SC, ascending to the top of the standings, showcasing a formidable form in this season's league.
(With inputs from agencies.)