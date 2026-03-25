Seilenthang Lotjem's Decisive Strike Lifts Namdhari Sports Club

In a pivotal Indian Football League clash, Seilenthang Lotjem's second-half goal secured Namdhari Sports Club's first victory of the season, edging out Real Kashmir FC 1-0.

The triumph propelled Namdhari to sixth place in the table, while Real Kashmir remains in ninth with a challenging campaign thus far.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC clinched a 3-1 victory over Dempo SC, ascending to the top of the standings, showcasing a formidable form in this season's league.

(With inputs from agencies.)