Jury Holds Meta and Google Accountable for 'Harmful' Social Media Design
A Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google's social platforms harmful to young users, awarding $6 million in damages. This case, a precursor for other lawsuits, criticized their design-focused strategies. Despite plans to appeal the verdict, criticism of tech giants grows as states heighten child safety laws.
A Los Angeles jury has delivered a landmark verdict, holding Meta and Google negligent for creating social media platforms that negatively impact young users. The jury awarded $6 million in a decision that could set a precedent for thousands of similar cases in California state courts.
The lawsuit was initiated by Kaley, then a minor, who became addicted to Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram. The damages assigned include $4.2 million to Meta and $1.8 million to Google, considered nominal compared to their multi-billion annual capital expenditures.
Meta and Google plan to appeal, with the decision implying potential future changes to platform safety measures. This development surfaces amid increasing criticism and legislative efforts across multiple states to regulate children's use of social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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