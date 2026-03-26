Diving Deep: India's Leap Into Freediving

In a landmark move for underwater sports in India, Archana Sankaranarayanan has spearheaded the creation of the Freediving Association of India (AIDA India), formally integrating the sport within the nation. This development coincides with India's acceptance as an observer member of AIDA International, the global authority on competitive freediving.

The observer status is set to empower AIDA India to conduct official events, establish a robust national framework, and support Indian athletes, bolstering international participation. Ms. Sankaranarayanan, founder of AIDA India, played a pivotal role in navigating regulatory and administrative hurdles to bring this vision to life. Her endeavor is a crucial step towards India's full recognition in the international freediving community.

Beyond her administrative accomplishments, Ms. Sankaranarayanan has achieved remarkable feats as an athlete. Over the past year, she set 11 national records, solidifying her status as a leading figure in Indian freediving. In 2025, she became India's first brand ambassador for Molchanovs, enhancing her global influence. She has also become the first Indian judge at an international freediving event, with her next officiating role in Bali. This milestone for AIDA India is anticipated to foster greater growth and representation of Indian freediving on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)