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Indian Athletes Gear Up for Indoor Championships

Top Indian athletes, including sprinter Animesh Kujur and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, are set to compete in the first National Indoor Championships. The event, starting at Kalinga Stadium, will serve as preparation for the Asian Games. Kujur aims to refine his skills in the 60m race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:50 IST
Indian Athletes Gear Up for Indoor Championships
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Indian athletes are gearing up for the inaugural National Indoor Championships at Kalinga Stadium. Among them is sprinter Animesh Kujur, who holds national outdoor records in the 100m and 200m. Kujur will compete in the 60m race as part of a 33-member team from Odisha, marking his indoor debut.

Praveen Chithravel, a seasoned triple jumper representing Tamil Nadu, will participate in the long jump. Nearly 300 athletes will compete in the two-day national event. The facilities at Kalinga Stadium promise a high-quality experience, with a 200m track set for indoor competition under controlled weather conditions.

Athletics Federation of India president Bahadur Singh Sagoo expressed optimism that this event will increase India's stature in indoor athletics. He also highlighted upcoming relay championships and the possibility of hosting foreign teams to qualify for international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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