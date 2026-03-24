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Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: MDMA Seized

Police in Rajasthan have seized nearly 1 kg of MDMA worth Rs 1 crore during an anti-drug operation. The synthetic drug was found hidden in a bag of chillies. One accused, Shravanram Bishnoi, was arrested, while another, Vineet Bishnoi, remains at large. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:41 IST
Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: MDMA Seized
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Rajasthan have executed a significant drug seizure, confiscating nearly 1 kg of synthetic MDMA, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore, during an ongoing anti-drug campaign known as 'Operation Sankalp - Nasha Mukt Nagaur.'

The operation, conducted by a collaborative team from Degana police station and a special district unit, led to a raid at a residential property in the village of Khudi Kalan, where officials discovered 979.02 grams of MDMA cleverly concealed in a sack of chillies.

Police have arrested Shravanram Bishnoi, while a second suspect, Vineet Bishnoi, remains a fugitive. Officials are continuing their investigation to unravel the network's forward and backward connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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