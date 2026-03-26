Revving Up: A Big Change in F1's Energy Game

The International Automobile Federation announced a key change to the Japanese Grand Prix's energy management rules, set to impact Saturday's qualifying sessions. The permissible energy harvest from hybrid power units is reduced to 8 MJ, allowing drivers more focus on aggressive driving over energy recovery.

Drivers at the Suzuka circuit expressed uncertainty over the change's effects, emphasizing the need for practical testing on the track. McLaren's Lando Norris noted it might alter some dynamics but won't transform the experience entirely.

This year's F1 rules have significantly altered race dynamics, emphasizing battery management over driver prowess, which has not been universally welcomed. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a vocal critic, acknowledged slight benefits from the adjustments but lamented the departure from traditional flat-out driving.