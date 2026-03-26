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Revving Up: A Big Change in F1's Energy Game

The International Automobile Federation has adjusted its energy management rules for the Japanese Grand Prix, reducing the energy teams can harvest from hybrid power units during qualifying. This aims to let drivers push harder, though the actual impact will become clear only on the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST
Revving Up: A Big Change in F1's Energy Game
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The International Automobile Federation announced a key change to the Japanese Grand Prix's energy management rules, set to impact Saturday's qualifying sessions. The permissible energy harvest from hybrid power units is reduced to 8 MJ, allowing drivers more focus on aggressive driving over energy recovery.

Drivers at the Suzuka circuit expressed uncertainty over the change's effects, emphasizing the need for practical testing on the track. McLaren's Lando Norris noted it might alter some dynamics but won't transform the experience entirely.

This year's F1 rules have significantly altered race dynamics, emphasizing battery management over driver prowess, which has not been universally welcomed. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a vocal critic, acknowledged slight benefits from the adjustments but lamented the departure from traditional flat-out driving.

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