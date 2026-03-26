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IPL 2026: Second Phase Set for an Electrifying Run

The BCCI has announced the fixtures for the second phase of IPL 2026, scheduled from April 13 to May 24. Matches will take place across 12 venues in India, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai included. The league concludes on May 31, after which playoffs venues will be revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:34 IST
IPL 2026: Second Phase Set for an Electrifying Run
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Commencing on April 13 and concluding on May 24, this phase will see teams battling it out across 12 venues, intensifying the race to the playoffs.

A total of 50 matches, including eight double-headers, will spread cricket fever in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and more, as the crucial phase of the league kicks off. The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals plan to utilize their home grounds in New Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Jaipur for several key encounters.

The league opens on March 28 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The final showdown is slated for May 31 in Bengaluru, with playoff venues pending announcement. The IPL promises another exhilarating cricket season, full of competitive spirit and remarkable performances on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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