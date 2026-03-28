Cricket Returns to Chinnaswamy: A Resilient Revival

Chinnaswamy Stadium made a triumphant return to hosting cricket with the IPL opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The event marked a significant moment of resilience following a tragic stampede in June 2025.

The stadium, under the newly elected leadership of Venkatesh Prasad, navigated immense hurdles, engaging in extensive discussions with state government departments to secure the hosting rights. Enhanced security measures, broader entry gates, and pre-match logistic drills culminated in a smooth event execution.

The poignant atmosphere was underscored by tributes to the 11 victims of the 2025 incident. Spectators witnessed a seamless coordination effort, contributing to a safe and vibrant return of cricket magic at Chinnaswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)