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Sabalenka and Gauff Set for Epic Miami Open Final Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka overcame Elena Rybakina to reach the Miami Open final against Coco Gauff. Sabalenka capitalized on Rybakina's errors, while Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova. The upcoming final marks the 13th meeting between Sabalenka and Gauff, each having claimed six victories in their past encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:47 IST
Sabalenka and Gauff Set for Epic Miami Open Final Showdown

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her prowess by defeating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-3, securing her spot in the Miami Open final. This victory positions her against Coco Gauff, as Sabalenka aims to achieve the coveted 'Sunshine Double' after her triumph at Indian Wells.

Sabalenka surged ahead in the first set, capitalizing on a series of Rybakina's errors. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by Rybakina, Sabalenka's dominance prevailed as she closed the match with a comfortable win. "Our rivalry is special; she's incredible," Sabalenka commented on Rybakina's gameplay.

Earlier, Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance against Karolina Muchova, dismantling her 6-1, 6-1 to reach her sixth WTA 1000 final. Gauff will meet Sabalenka on Saturday, marking their 13th career face-off, with both players previously sharing six victories apiece.

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