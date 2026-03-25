Muchova Triumphs in Miami: A Nail-Biting Semi-Final Berth

Karolina Muchova showcased her resilience and experience to outlast rising star Victoria Mboko in a thrilling 7-5, 7-6(5) victory on Tuesday. This win secures Muchova's maiden Miami Open semi-final appearance, demonstrating her determination amidst a match that could have swung in either direction.

The 29-year-old Czech maintained composure in an intense one-hour and 47-minute clash. In the first set, Muchova faced a critical moment at 0-30 but rallied back to force a tie at 5-5 before capitalizing on the moment to grab the set. The second set maintained equal intensity, eventually leading to a tiebreak.

The world watched as Muchova, demonstrating strategic prowess, obtained an early mini-break advantage in the tiebreak. Holding her nerve, she secured a hard-earned victory against her formidable opponent, World No. 9 Mboko, and continued her impressive trajectory this year, including a standout Doha title win.

(With inputs from agencies.)