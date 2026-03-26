Left Menu

Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Miami Open Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, top women's tennis players, face each other in the Miami Open semi-finals. Sabalenka defeated Hailey Baptiste, aiming for the 'Sunshine Double', while Rybakina overcame Jessica Pegula. This clash promises intense competition, continuing their long-standing rivalry with Sabalenka leading their head-to-head record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 07:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 07:25 IST
Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Miami Open Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, two of the top-ranked women in tennis, are set to clash in the Miami Open semi-finals. Their much-anticipated match follows their successful quarter-final performances, further igniting their rivalry on the court.

Sabalenka, ranked as the world number one, secured her spot by overcoming American competitor Hailey Baptiste in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. This win marks her determination to complete the 'Sunshine Double' after already defeating Rybakina at the Indian Wells final. Sabalenka expressed her readiness for another challenging match against Rybakina, highlighting their games' intensity as a catalyst for her development as a player.

Rybakina, having defeated Jessica Pegula with a comeback victory of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, has advanced to the Miami Open semi-finals for the third time. Her victory extends her winning streak against Pegula. As tensions rise, the upcoming semi-final against Sabalenka is expected to be a fiercely contested battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026