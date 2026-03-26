Sabalenka and Rybakina Set for Miami Open Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, two of the top-ranked women in tennis, are set to clash in the Miami Open semi-finals. Their much-anticipated match follows their successful quarter-final performances, further igniting their rivalry on the court.

Sabalenka, ranked as the world number one, secured her spot by overcoming American competitor Hailey Baptiste in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. This win marks her determination to complete the 'Sunshine Double' after already defeating Rybakina at the Indian Wells final. Sabalenka expressed her readiness for another challenging match against Rybakina, highlighting their games' intensity as a catalyst for her development as a player.

Rybakina, having defeated Jessica Pegula with a comeback victory of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, has advanced to the Miami Open semi-finals for the third time. Her victory extends her winning streak against Pegula. As tensions rise, the upcoming semi-final against Sabalenka is expected to be a fiercely contested battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)