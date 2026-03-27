Ireland's World Cup Hopes Dashed as Szmodics Suffers Unconscious Collision

In a tense World Cup qualification playoff against the Czech Republic, Ireland's midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off unconscious following a heavy collision with Stepan Chaloupek. The incident occurred shortly after Szmodics, playing for Derby, entered the match in extra time.

Medical teams swiftly attended to Szmodics as fans watched in concern, offering applause and support as he was carried off the field. Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson confirmed that Szmodics had been knocked out but regained consciousness and was expected to recover enough to travel back on Friday.

The match, tied at 2-2 after extra time, moved to a penalty shootout, which the Czechs won 4-3. This victory places the Czech Republic on the cusp of its first World Cup appearance since 2006, as Ireland's two-decade-long wait for qualification continues.