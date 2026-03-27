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Karnataka Gears Up for IPL Security Challenge

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh led a meeting to review the security plans for the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the 19th edition launching on March 28, authorities are on alert, especially after last year's stampede. Measures include enhanced metro security and regulated traffic systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:33 IST
Karnataka Gears Up for IPL Security Challenge
Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a crucial meeting to discuss security and safety arrangements. This is in light of the 19th edition of the world-renowned T20 league starting March 28, featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The meeting focused heavily on security protocols inside and outside the stadium, modifications to traffic management, and facilities like parking and drinking water. This comes after a tragic stampede last year during the RCB celebrations, which still casts a shadow over the event's safety measures.

Beyond stadium security, Rajneesh urged officials to enhance metro station safety, manage passenger flows, and adhere to government conditions. A high alert has been declared for all relevant officials to coordinate and ensure that spectators can enjoy the game without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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