Karnataka Gears Up for IPL Security Challenge

In preparation for the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh held a crucial meeting to discuss security and safety arrangements. This is in light of the 19th edition of the world-renowned T20 league starting March 28, featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The meeting focused heavily on security protocols inside and outside the stadium, modifications to traffic management, and facilities like parking and drinking water. This comes after a tragic stampede last year during the RCB celebrations, which still casts a shadow over the event's safety measures.

Beyond stadium security, Rajneesh urged officials to enhance metro station safety, manage passenger flows, and adhere to government conditions. A high alert has been declared for all relevant officials to coordinate and ensure that spectators can enjoy the game without incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)