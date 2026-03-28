Race Against Time: Estadio Banorte's Grand Reopening

Construction crews are working tirelessly at Estadio Banorte, the reborn Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City. With cranes towering and workers busy installing seats, the stadium is in a race to meet its reopening deadline set for Saturday, just in time for an international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal.

Drone footage captures the flurry of activity, as the stadium name is affixed to the facade, underlining the urgency with only 48 hours remaining. Local residents, however, remain unconvinced, mirroring the sentiments of Emilio Castrejon who expressed doubt over the venue's readiness. The stadium will be a key site for five World Cup matches and the opening ceremony, making these renovations critical.

Despite the daunting schedule, Estadio Banorte has cleared its final audio and video inspections, ready for the eventful weekend. Yet, with banners claiming 'The ball returns home,' the true test remains whether the stadium can fulfill its historic role as World Cup host once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)