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Kaori Sakamoto Bows Out with a Historic Fourth World Title

Kaori Sakamoto concluded her remarkable figure skating career by winning her fourth world title. Despite narrowly missing Olympic gold, Sakamoto achieved career-best scores in her final skate. She expressed her gratitude towards her supporters and plans to pursue coaching. Mone Chiba and Nina Pinzarrone completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:03 IST
Kaori Sakamoto Bows Out with a Historic Fourth World Title
Kaori Sakamoto

Kaori Sakamoto exited the competitive figure skating stage with a flourish, claiming her fourth world title in an emotional farewell performance. The 25-year-old, who narrowly missed Olympic gold to Alysa Liu, delivered a near-perfect skate, earning a personal best score to Edith Piaf's iconic song.

Overwhelmed by the support of the crowd, Sakamoto was moved to tears, emphasizing that her focus was to perform without regrets for her audience. Reflecting on her career, she expressed fulfillment at ending on such a high note as she transitions to coaching.

In addition to Sakamoto's triumph, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron positioned themselves for potential success in their debut season. The pair led after the rhythm dance, showcasing strong performances alongside other top competitors like Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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