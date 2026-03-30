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Harpreet Brar: The Silent Warrior of IPL Yearning for India A Recognition

Harpreet Brar, a left-arm spinner for Punjab Kings in IPL, feels disheartened for not being selected for India A despite consistent performances. Having a notable IPL moment of taking wickets of Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers, he remains hopeful for future opportunities, drawing inspiration from his Punjab teammates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST
Harpreet Brar: The Silent Warrior of IPL Yearning for India A Recognition
Harpreet Brar
  • Country:
  • India

Harpreet Brar, a left-arm spinner, has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings in the IPL but faces disappointment due to his non-selection for India A, despite his impressive record, including a memorable match where he dismissed cricket icons Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers.

Despite the setbacks, Brar, who recently made his debut in the Ranji Trophy, remains motivated and draws inspiration from his Punjab teammates like Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh. Regular interactions with these international players fuel his aspirations to break into the national team.

Brar's dedication to improving his skills is evident in his desire to lower his IPL economy rate from 8 to 7, showing his high self-expectation. He cites influential figures like Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer for their positive attitudes and strategies, which bolster his confidence during challenging times on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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