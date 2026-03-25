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Arshdeep Singh: Key Focus on New Ball Bowling for IPL Glory

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh aims for IPL victory with Punjab Kings but needs to improve his new-ball performance, as per ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan. Despite excellent T20 stats and a high economy rate, Singh remains essential for Punjab's IPL pursuits. Retained for Rs 18 Cr, he's pivotal for Punjab's campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:54 IST
Arshdeep Singh: Key Focus on New Ball Bowling for IPL Glory
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After leading India to T20 World Cup triumph, Arshdeep Singh sets sights on an IPL title with Punjab Kings. Yet, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggests the pacer should enhance his new-ball bowling to achieve success.

Pathan, on his YouTube channel, highlighted Arshdeep's prowess in taking wickets but advised focusing on his inswing deliveries with the new ball. Despite impressive performances, including nine wickets during the T20 World Cup, Pathan noted a decline in the pacer's new-ball stats.

With 97 IPL wickets, Arshdeep was retained for Rs 18 Crore by Punjab Kings. His role remains crucial as the team aims for IPL glory. With experienced players and a strong squad, Singh's improvements could be key to Punjab's successful IPL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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