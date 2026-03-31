Rishabh Pant's Redemption Year: LSG's Quest for IPL 2026 Glory

As the IPL 2026 season kicks off, all eyes are on Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. Having struggled in his debut year, Pant now faces the pivotal task of steering his team to victory, beginning with a crucial clash against a well-equipped Delhi Capitals.

This season, Pant is backed by a rejuvenated squad featuring seasoned players like Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje. Despite past injuries, there is a strong sense of optimism, especially with Mayank Yadav honing his fitness and promising a strong come-back.

The batting line-up looks formidable with pairs like Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. For Delhi Capitals, stability in the top order is key after experimenting with various combinations last season. They bolster their middle order with David Miller, aiming to challenge LSG's ambitions right from the opening game.

(With inputs from agencies.)