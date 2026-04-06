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The Upside of Not Winning: Kiran Desai's Literary Journey

Acclaimed author Kiran Desai discusses the unexpected benefits of losing out on a Booker Prize, her focus on her mother Anita Desai, and the freedom that comes with fewer eyes on her. Her latest novel, "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny," explores themes of identity, family, and global connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:19 IST
The Upside of Not Winning: Kiran Desai's Literary Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author Kiran Desai has revealed that there is a silver lining to missing out on literary accolades, as it allows for artistic freedom away from the spotlight. Desai, who won the Booker Prize in 2006 for "The Inheritance of Loss," narrowly missed the award again with her latest work, "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny."

During a recent visit to India, Desai emphasized her desire to focus on her mother, eminent author Anita Desai, and enjoy a more private creative process. "When no one is watching, you can truly be free to write," she stated.

Her latest novel, spanning nearly 700 pages, delves into the lives of a literature student and a journalist as they navigate personal and cultural landscapes across India, Mexico, and the US. Desai reflects on her complex connection to India, a country intertwined with her identity and writing journey.

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