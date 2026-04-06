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Karandeep Kochhar Prepares for IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius

Karandeep Kochhar, fresh from a successful stint in Japan, is set for the IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius. The event, hosted by Leander Paes, marks the start of the IGPL's Africa leg. Kochhar aims to build on his recent performances and compete in a series emphasizing Indian talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:38 IST
Karandeep Kochhar Prepares for IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius
Karandeep Kochhar (Photo: IGPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

Karandeep Kochhar is gearing up for the IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius, after a stellar performance in Japan. The 27-year-old golfer secured a tied-fifth finish in Japan, his second top-five position on the Asian Tour this year.

The event in Mauritius, hosted by tennis legend Leander Paes, kicks off the Africa segment of the IGPL series. Kochhar, who previously competed in Mauritius in 2019, is eager to play at the Anahita Course as part of this highly anticipated tournament.

The IGPL Invitational will feature India's leading golfers, including Gaganjeet Bhullar and Pukhraj Gill. Kochhar praised the IGPL's leadership and its collaboration with the LIV-Golf-backed International Series, citing it as a vital platform for Indian talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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