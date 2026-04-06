Lalit's Golden Opportunity: Dominance on the Mat at Asian Wrestling Championships

Lalit, who previously claimed bronze at the U-23 Asian Championships, demonstrated exceptional skill as he overwhelmed China's Huoying Shi in the men's 55kg Greco Roman event, securing a place in the gold-medal match at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Notably, the mixed results for India continued with Aman and past champion Sunil Kumar failing to advance beyond the semifinals, leaving them to vie for bronze. Their matches are crucial to solidifying India's standing in the championships.

In previous matches, Aman overcame initial setbacks to win against China's Halishan Bahejiang, showing resilience and tactical superiority. Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, despite being a past Asian champion, couldn't match the strength of Iran's Gholamreza Farokhisenjani and will be targeting a podium finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)