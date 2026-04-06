Rain Reigns Over Eden: KKR vs. PBKS IPL Clash Drowned by Downpour
The Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Punjab Kings was halted by rain, leaving KKR at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. Despite efforts to revive play at Eden Gardens, the weather worsened with persistent rain and thunderstorms, bringing an unlikely match result as spectators faced disappointment.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Knight Riders faced a major setback as rain interrupted their IPL match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday. Opting to bat on a dry pitch, they were 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs when a steady drizzle turned into a thunderstorm, forcing a halt in play.
Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett destabilized KKR's innings early, dismissing star overseas players Finn Allen and Cameron Green. The persistent drizzle eventually led to a delay, with the covers coming on and off before rain intensified, resulting in a sparse crowd of 29,358 spectators leaving the stadium.
Adding to the drama, Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made his season debut, only to witness the rain-hit scenario. Similar weather conditions previously affected a KKR-PBKS match, with low-pressure systems causing rain across Bengal. The forecast indicates worsening conditions, with more showers expected in Kolkata for the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Xavier Bartlett
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