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Rain Reigns Over Eden: KKR vs. PBKS IPL Clash Drowned by Downpour

The Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Punjab Kings was halted by rain, leaving KKR at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. Despite efforts to revive play at Eden Gardens, the weather worsened with persistent rain and thunderstorms, bringing an unlikely match result as spectators faced disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:09 IST
Rain Reigns Over Eden: KKR vs. PBKS IPL Clash Drowned by Downpour
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The Kolkata Knight Riders faced a major setback as rain interrupted their IPL match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday. Opting to bat on a dry pitch, they were 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs when a steady drizzle turned into a thunderstorm, forcing a halt in play.

Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett destabilized KKR's innings early, dismissing star overseas players Finn Allen and Cameron Green. The persistent drizzle eventually led to a delay, with the covers coming on and off before rain intensified, resulting in a sparse crowd of 29,358 spectators leaving the stadium.

Adding to the drama, Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan made his season debut, only to witness the rain-hit scenario. Similar weather conditions previously affected a KKR-PBKS match, with low-pressure systems causing rain across Bengal. The forecast indicates worsening conditions, with more showers expected in Kolkata for the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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