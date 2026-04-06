Preeti Pawar Leads India's Medal Charge at Asian Boxing Championships

India's boxing hopes were elevated as Bantamweight star Preeti Pawar took down Korea's Olympic bronze medallist Aeji Im in the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, advancing to the 54kg Elite Women's final. Following her lead, Indian contenders Priya and Arundhati Choudhary also secured their spots in the finals after triumphant semifinals in Ulaanbaatar, according to a statement from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Preeti, who previously clinched gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, delivered a performance marked by precision and poise. Awaiting her in the final is Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-wen, a formidable foe with a legacy of three world championships and an Olympic bronze medal from Tokyo 2020.

In the 60kg division, Priya's decisive 5-0 victory over Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor ensured her place in the final, where she will challenge North Korea's Un Gyong Won. Meanwhile, Ankushita Boro, competing in the 65kg category, was defeated 0-3 by Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, an Olympic bronze medallist, following a power supply interruption early in the match.

Arundhati Choudhary showcased her talent in the 70kg category with a 4-1 win against Uzbekistan's Oysha Toirova, setting up a final clash with Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish. However, in the 51kg category, Nikhat Zareen could not overcome China's Wu Yu, succumbing to a 0-5 defeat against the Olympic champion.

Continuing with the semifinals, Lovlina Borgohain was bested 0-5 by Uzbekistan's Aziza Zokirova, a bronze medallist known for her aggressive approach. In the 80kg bracket, veteran Pooja Rani exited after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Ryabets. With four fighters now in finals, India eagerly awaits two more semifinal bouts on April 7 in the 48kg and 57kg categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)