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Abdulla Aboobacker Aims for Commonwealth Glory

Indian triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker seeks to win another medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Despite an inconsistent past season, Aboobacker is optimistic with recent jumps of 16.82m and 16.83m. His upcoming competitions include the Federation Cup and the Asian Games, with a focus on achieving peak performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:55 IST
Abdulla Aboobacker Aims for Commonwealth Glory
Triple Jumper
  • Country:
  • India

Top Indian triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker is setting his sights on securing a second consecutive medal at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 30-year-old from Kerala, who clinched a silver with a jump of 17.02m in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, enters the 2026 season with renewed confidence following two jumps of 16.82m and 16.83m, which have bolstered his morale.

In an interview with PTI, Aboobacker shared that his goal is to make amends for past mistakes and focus on further improving his performance, with a podium finish as the target. His next big test is the Federation Cup in Ranchi, serving as the final selection event for the Commonwealth Games. Additionally, he eyes peak performances at both the CWG and the Asian Games.

Aboobacker, who has been associated with JSW since 2022, achieved a personal best of 17.19m in 2022 and equaled it early in 2025. Despite a recent struggle to surpass the 17m mark, his optimism remains strong as India prepares for international competitions. He is open to participating in indoor events, particularly with India hosting the World Indoor Championships in 2028.

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