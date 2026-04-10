Rain Delays IPL Showdown: RR vs. RCB
An IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was delayed by rain. Rajasthan Royals currently lead the standings with three consecutive victories, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third place with two wins. The delay adds suspense to the much-anticipated game.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The highly anticipated IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced an unexpected delay due to rain in India on Friday.
The Rajasthan Royals, who currently hold the top spot in the league, have clinched three victories from as many matches.
Meanwhile, the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sit in third place with two wins. The rain has only heightened the anticipation surrounding the clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- IPL
- Rajasthan Royals
- Royal Challengers
- cricket
- sports
- match delay
- rain
- standings
- victory
- champions
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