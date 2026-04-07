Inspiring Future: CSK and TNSJA Honoring Young Athletes

In a celebratory event, ten promising athletes were honored at the Chennai Super Kings-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association (TNSJA) Awards and Scholarships 2026. Each recipient received Rs 50,000 with substantial support from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

Among the beneficiaries were standout figures such as Tamizh Amudhan, a renowned chess player, and R. Aaranya, an Asian youth champion. Also recognized was S. Dharshini, a budding 15-year-old footballer from Mannargudi.

Prominent figures from the sports world, including CSK Director Rupa Gurunath and CEO Kasi Viswanathan, attended the event. The gathering also featured former athletes and officials, who emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent and assured their ongoing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)