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India's Mixed Doubles Shooters: Kapila and Crasto Blaze Trail at Asian Champs

India's mixed doubles champions Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto delivered a strong start at the Badminton Asia Championships. Despite a challenging match against Thailand, they emerged victorious and will face Malaysia in the next round. The event sees strong Indian representation, recalling historic wins in previous tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:40 IST
India's Mixed Doubles Shooters: Kapila and Crasto Blaze Trail at Asian Champs
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India's premier mixed doubles duo, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, have made an impressive entrance at the Badminton Asia Championships, which kicked off at China's Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre. The pair secured a win against Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard, opening the match with a 21-14 game.

The thrill continued as the Thai pair fiercely retaliated, taking the second game 21-11, thus pushing the match into a decisive third game. However, Dhruv and Tanisha regained their edge to finish the match 21-15, according to an official statement from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Looking ahead, the Indians are set to face a formidable Round of 16 clash against Malaysia's Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, burdened by a 0-2 head-to-head disadvantage. Meanwhile, fellow Indian pairs Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, along with Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, concluded their campaigns facing Malaysian opposition. The championship, now in its third consecutive edition in Ningbo, has historically seen India achieve notable successes, including two gold medals in past tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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