India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup
India faced a challenging start in the Billie Jean King Cup, losing 1-2 to Thailand. Despite Sahaja Yamalapalli's valiant singles effort, India found consolation in a doubles win by Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina. The team remains focused on upcoming matches, aiming for better results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:27 IST
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In a rain-disrupted face-off at the Billie Jean King Cup, India succumbed 1-2 to Thailand, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina's doubles victory offering a glimmer of hope.
Sahaja Yamalapalli fell short after a hard-fought singles match. Ranked world No. 384, Yamalapalli lost to Thailand's Patcharin 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.
After the narrow singles loss, Bhosale and Raina showcased resilience, defeating Naklo and Plipuech 6-3, 6-4. Captain Vishal Uppal emphasized the importance of victories as India prepares to battle New Zealand next.
(With inputs from agencies.)