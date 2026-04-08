India's Narrow Escape: A Tale of Triumph and Loss in Billie Jean King Cup

In a rain-disrupted face-off at the Billie Jean King Cup, India succumbed 1-2 to Thailand, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina's doubles victory offering a glimmer of hope.

Sahaja Yamalapalli fell short after a hard-fought singles match. Ranked world No. 384, Yamalapalli lost to Thailand's Patcharin 4-6, 6-1, 4-6.

After the narrow singles loss, Bhosale and Raina showcased resilience, defeating Naklo and Plipuech 6-3, 6-4. Captain Vishal Uppal emphasized the importance of victories as India prepares to battle New Zealand next.

(With inputs from agencies.)