Barcelona's Lamine Yamal: Teenage Prodigy vs. Atletico's Veteran Griezmann

In a tantalizing Champions League quarterfinal at Camp Nou, Barcelona faces Atletico Madrid, highlighting an exciting matchup of rising and established talent. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is set to steer Barcelona, aiming to break the club's 11-year European Cup drought.

Barcelona's advancement will rely significantly on Yamal, who has notched goals in three consecutive Champions League games this season. Meanwhile, Atletico's star forward Antoine Griezmann aims to cap his career at the club with a high note, eyeing a move to the MLS.

History adds intensity, as Atletico previously ousted Barcelona in previous quarterfinals in 2014 and 2016. While both clubs battle, Barcelona's Marcus Rashford may play due to Raphinha's absence, adding depth to the intriguing narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)