Italy's football scene has been rattled by missed opportunities as the national team missed World Cup qualification for the third time running, drawing attention to internal dynamics and leadership shifts.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a central figure, dismissed rumors of players demanding bonuses for qualification, emphasizing the team's drive for success.

In the aftermath, major leadership changes ensued, including the resignation of the Italian Football Federation President and the head coach. The team now reorients towards future European Championships and the Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)