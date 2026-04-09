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Penalty Setbacks: Italy's Quest for World Cup Redemption

Italy's national football team faces turmoil after failing to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma refuted claims about bonus demands. Key resignations followed, including the Italian Football Federation President and Head Coach. The focus now shifts to upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:09 IST
Penalty Setbacks: Italy's Quest for World Cup Redemption
Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy's football scene has been rattled by missed opportunities as the national team missed World Cup qualification for the third time running, drawing attention to internal dynamics and leadership shifts.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a central figure, dismissed rumors of players demanding bonuses for qualification, emphasizing the team's drive for success.

In the aftermath, major leadership changes ensued, including the resignation of the Italian Football Federation President and the head coach. The team now reorients towards future European Championships and the Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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