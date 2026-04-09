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Maguire's Quest for His Last World Cup

Harry Maguire aims to be in England's squad for the World Cup in North America. Despite competition, the 33-year-old defender is eager to participate, marking his first international appearance since 2024. Maguire recently extended his contract with Manchester United, committing to the club until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:53 IST
Maguire's Quest for His Last World Cup
Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire, Manchester United's seasoned defender, is hopeful for inclusion in England's World Cup squad, managed by Thomas Tuchel. The tournament, scheduled in North America, could mark Maguire's final appearance for his national team at a major event.

Despite strong competition from counterparts like Ezri Konsa and John Stones, the 33-year-old is determined to secure his spot in the squad, emphasizing his defensive prowess during interviews at United's training venue in Ireland. Reflecting on missing the Euros two years earlier due to injury, Maguire expressed a strong desire to make this World Cup count, regardless of his role on the team.

Having signed a contract extension with Manchester United until 2027, Maguire acknowledges the need for strategic recruitment to bolster the team's prospects. England's World Cup journey begins against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas, as part of Group L, which also features Ghana and Panama.

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