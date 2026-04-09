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Indian Women's Hockey Team Embarks on Crucial Argentina Tour

The Indian Women's Hockey Team left Bengaluru for Buenos Aires to face Argentina in a four-match series. With Captain Salima Tete absent due to illness, Navneet Kaur steps in as Captain. The tour is pivotal for India's preparations for upcoming major tournaments such as the FIH Women's World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Embarks on Crucial Argentina Tour
India women's hockey team. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
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The Indian Women's Hockey Team has embarked on a significant tour, departing from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru en route to Buenos Aires, Argentina. Scheduled to play a four-match series against the formidable Argentine team from April 13 to April 17, the Indian squad aims to bolster their international agenda ahead, including the FIH Women's World Cup and the Asian Games.

The team faces the challenge of competing without their Captain, Salima Tete, who misses the series due to illness. In her stead, seasoned forward Navneet Kaur will lead the team. The tour promises to test India against a robust South American side, providing crucial high-intensity match exposure, evaluating team dynamics, and honing strategic executions. The squad's preparation in Bengaluru has focused on reinforcing tactical discipline, structured play, fitness, and team cohesion.

Stand-in Captain Navneet Kaur expressed enthusiasm before the departure, highlighting the value of competing against Argentina. She emphasized the productive nature of their training camp in Bengaluru, targeting improvements in structural gameplay and key decision-making moments. As India's international season brims with significant tournaments, each match in this series represents an opportunity to build momentum, refine team combinations, and strengthen their unitary growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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