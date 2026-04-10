Pakistan Hockey Players Decry Plummeting Financial Support Amid Government Funding
The Pakistan Hockey Federation confirmed government funding for upcoming key tournaments, but player Abdul Hannan Shahid highlighted serious financial issues. Players received only USD 40 per day during the World Cup Qualifiers, a drastic drop from USD 200 in 2018, despite achieving qualification glory. Financial support remains vital for hockey's resurgence.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Hockey Federation announced that the government has released funds for the national team's participation in major upcoming events like the FIH Nations League and World Cup. Despite these financial assistance pledges, player Abdul Hannan Shahid has raised concerns about inadequate player compensation.
Shahid revealed on social media that players received merely USD 40 per day during the World Cup Qualifiers in Egypt, starkly contrasting the USD 200 daily allowance given back in 2018. While Pakistan celebrated its qualification for the World Cup after eight years, the financial disparity looms large over this achievement.
In comparison, Australian players earned USD 130 per day, prompting Shahid to call for better rewards and support for Pakistan players. He emphasized that to compete globally, financial rewards must match the dedication and performance of the players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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