High Tides and Triumphs: Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo Take Bells Beach by Storm

In a sensational display of skill and tenacity, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan secured her fifth World Surf League (WSL) championship tour victory at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach event in Australia. Bryan dominated the competition, outperforming reigning world champion Molly Picklum to take the early lead in the 2026 world tour season.

On the men's side, Brazilian veteran Miguel Pupo clinched his inaugural Bells trophy with a dramatic victory over countryman and 2025 world champion Yago Dora. The 50th edition of the world tour was marked with powerful performances and high-stakes drama as surfers competed at the esteemed venue.

Pupo, emotionally overwhelmed at his triumph, reflected on his 14-year journey on the tour. At 34, he delivered an impressive performance, outscoring Dora in the finals to claim the prestigious title. The competition showcased the surfers' dedication and passion, set against the backdrop of Bells Beach's powerful swells and iconic history.