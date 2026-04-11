Left Menu

High Tides and Triumphs: Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo Take Bells Beach by Storm

Gabriela Bryan claimed her fifth World Surf League win at Bells Beach, Australia, while Miguel Pupo took his first victory, beating Yago Dora. The event celebrated its 50th anniversary, showcasing thrilling performances and marking significant achievements in professional surfing for several top contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:47 IST
High Tides and Triumphs: Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo Take Bells Beach by Storm

In a sensational display of skill and tenacity, Hawaii's Gabriela Bryan secured her fifth World Surf League (WSL) championship tour victory at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach event in Australia. Bryan dominated the competition, outperforming reigning world champion Molly Picklum to take the early lead in the 2026 world tour season.

On the men's side, Brazilian veteran Miguel Pupo clinched his inaugural Bells trophy with a dramatic victory over countryman and 2025 world champion Yago Dora. The 50th edition of the world tour was marked with powerful performances and high-stakes drama as surfers competed at the esteemed venue.

Pupo, emotionally overwhelmed at his triumph, reflected on his 14-year journey on the tour. At 34, he delivered an impressive performance, outscoring Dora in the finals to claim the prestigious title. The competition showcased the surfers' dedication and passion, set against the backdrop of Bells Beach's powerful swells and iconic history.

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

Paving the Path: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Call for Preparedness

 India
2
Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

Donyell Malen's Hat Trick Powers Roma to Victory Over Pisa

 Italy
3
Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham's Survival Strategist

 United Kingdom
4
India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

India Commemorates 200th Birth Anniversary of Social Reformer Mahatma Jyotir...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026