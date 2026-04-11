Left Menu

Indian Shooter Sainyam Shines at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Sainyam achieved a career-best fifth place in the women's 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Cup in Granada. She scored 178.9 in the final. Meanwhile, Asian Games champion Palak finished seventh. In the men's category, Vijayveer Sidhu placed 23rd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST
Indian Shooter Sainyam Shines at ISSF World Cup
Sainyam
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shooter Sainyam, a standout former junior world and Asian champion, achieved a career-best fifth-place finish at an ISSF World Cup event in Granada, Spain. Competing in the women's 10m air pistol final, Sainyam impressively shot 178.9.

Not far behind, reigning Asian Games champion Palak showcased her skills by also making the final, ultimately securing the seventh position. Her journey concluded after the 14th shot of the 24-shot final, finishing with a score of 137.9. The gold was claimed by China's Shen Yiyao, who delivered a stellar 244.2 performance.

In a notable qualification round, Sainyam's score of 582 secured her the third spot among 83 competitors. Palak followed closely, taking seventh with a 577. Meanwhile, in the men's 25m rapid-fire event, Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu was the top Indian finisher, coming in 23rd with a score of 576. Other Indian competitors included Ankur Goel in 29th place and Neeraj Kumar in 40th.

TRENDING

1
Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

 India
2
Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

Bratya Basu's Assets Surge: West Bengal Minister's Wealth Sees Major Rise

 India
3
IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

IIM Mumbai's Groundbreaking Foray into Digital Science

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Contest

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulations Amidst Bhabanipur Con...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026