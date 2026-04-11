Indian Shooter Sainyam Shines at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Sainyam, a standout former junior world and Asian champion, achieved a career-best fifth-place finish at an ISSF World Cup event in Granada, Spain. Competing in the women's 10m air pistol final, Sainyam impressively shot 178.9.

Not far behind, reigning Asian Games champion Palak showcased her skills by also making the final, ultimately securing the seventh position. Her journey concluded after the 14th shot of the 24-shot final, finishing with a score of 137.9. The gold was claimed by China's Shen Yiyao, who delivered a stellar 244.2 performance.

In a notable qualification round, Sainyam's score of 582 secured her the third spot among 83 competitors. Palak followed closely, taking seventh with a 577. Meanwhile, in the men's 25m rapid-fire event, Olympian Vijayveer Sidhu was the top Indian finisher, coming in 23rd with a score of 576. Other Indian competitors included Ankur Goel in 29th place and Neeraj Kumar in 40th.