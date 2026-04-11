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Punjab Kings Edge Past Sunrisers in Thrilling Run Chase

Punjab Kings triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a gripping IPL match. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer hit fifties, overcoming a challenging target of 220 set by SRH, led by Abhishek Sharma's impressive 74 off 28 balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:18 IST
Punjab Kings Edge Past Sunrisers in Thrilling Run Chase
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Punjab Kings, fueled by outstanding half-centuries from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and captain Shreyas Iyer, claimed victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter on Saturday.

Despite a powerful 74-run innings off 28 balls by Abhishek Sharma, which led Sunrisers to a formidable score of 219 for six, Punjab Kings managed to chase down the target with seven balls remaining.

A disciplined partnership of 99 runs between Priyansh and Prabhsimran laid the groundwork before Iyer's rapid 69 secured the win, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad to rue missed opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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