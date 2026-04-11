Punjab Kings Edge Past Sunrisers in Thrilling Run Chase

Punjab Kings, fueled by outstanding half-centuries from Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and captain Shreyas Iyer, claimed victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL encounter on Saturday.

Despite a powerful 74-run innings off 28 balls by Abhishek Sharma, which led Sunrisers to a formidable score of 219 for six, Punjab Kings managed to chase down the target with seven balls remaining.

A disciplined partnership of 99 runs between Priyansh and Prabhsimran laid the groundwork before Iyer's rapid 69 secured the win, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad to rue missed opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)