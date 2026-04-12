Shane Lowry: Ace Master at Augusta

Shane Lowry made history at the Masters, becoming the first player to achieve two career holes-in-one at the tournament. His latest feat arrived on the par-3 sixth, where a 7-iron shot from 190 yards clinched a stunning ace.

This brilliant performance places the Irishman in strong contention for his first green jacket, as he competes against the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. The achievement adds to his impressive list of aces, marking him as one of golf's premier talents.

Expressing his disbelief and joy, Lowry reflected on his shot, ''You don't ever expect to make a hole-in-one.'' As he stands 9 under for the tournament, Lowry remains focused on the final challenges ahead. His remarkable prowess continues to inspire, as does his growing collection of crystal bowls awarded to Masters ace-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)