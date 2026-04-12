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Turbulent Scoring Shakes Up Augusta: Masters History in the Making

The Masters at Augusta saw unprecedented low scores as weather conditions created a 'gettable' course. Rory McIlroy lost his lead, and contenders like Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler seized their moments. Despite setbacks, players praised the course setup, leading to an engaging competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:31 IST
Turbulent Scoring Shakes Up Augusta: Masters History in the Making
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The Masters at Augusta National experienced record-breaking low scores due to favorable weather, allowing players to secure impressive rounds. Rory McIlroy lost his commanding lead, making way for Cameron Young and Scottie Scheffler to shine, both shooting remarkable 65s on the challenging course.

Notably, the average score decreased significantly, reaching 70.63, a historic low for the third round. Players like Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay thrived in these conditions, achieving near-spotless rounds. Jason Day and Justin Rose highlighted the ideal course setup, citing firm greens that provided competitive advantages.

For Ryan Gerard, the atmosphere at Augusta added to the allure of the game, contrasting with Aaron Rai's and Patrick Reed's tough rounds. As the Masters unfolds, golf enthusiasts find themselves in the midst of an intriguing tournament filled with dramatic shifts and competitive flair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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