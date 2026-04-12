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Dynamic Duos: Gill and Buttler Shine as Titans Overcome Super Giants

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler's powerful half-centuries led Gujarat Titans to a decisive seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Prasidh Krishna's remarkable four-wicket haul played a crucial role in restricting the Giants to 164, as the Titans chased down the target comfortably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:22 IST
Dynamic Duos: Gill and Buttler Shine as Titans Overcome Super Giants
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In an impressive Indian Premier League showdown, the Gujarat Titans clinched a seven-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to stellar performances from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Gill scored 56, while Buttler added 60, building a beautiful partnership after a brilliant bowling display by Prasidh Krishna.

Prasidh's pace and precision earned him four wickets for 24 runs, restricting the Super Giants to 164 for eight. The Titans, exhibiting a calm yet aggressive approach, reached 165 for three, with eight balls to spare, showcasing formidable prowess in both batting and bowling departments.

Key moments included Prasidh's scalps and the dynamic batting synergy between Gill and Buttler. Meanwhile, the Super Giants' Aiden Markram fought valiantly but lacked substantial support from his teammates, as Gujarat clinched a pivotal league win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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