Sunrisers Struggle with Subpar Performance in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a setback as they posted 194 for 9 in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, despite strong performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, who both scored 59 runs.

Sharma's explosive innings came off just 22 deliveries, marking six boundaries and four maximums, while Klaasen played a more stable knock, facing 39 balls.

Chennai's bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj, proved effective, both securing three crucial wickets, with Mukesh Choudhary assisting by taking two more. This cohesive effort was vital in containing Sunrisers to a below-par score.

(With inputs from agencies.)