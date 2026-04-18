Sunrisers Struggle with Subpar Performance in IPL
Despite identical scores of 59 by Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, Sunrisers Hyderabad fell short at 194 for 9 against Chennai Super Kings. Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj took three wickets each to restrain the Sunrisers in the IPL match held on Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:19 IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a setback as they posted 194 for 9 in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, despite strong performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, who both scored 59 runs.
Sharma's explosive innings came off just 22 deliveries, marking six boundaries and four maximums, while Klaasen played a more stable knock, facing 39 balls.
Chennai's bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj, proved effective, both securing three crucial wickets, with Mukesh Choudhary assisting by taking two more. This cohesive effort was vital in containing Sunrisers to a below-par score.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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