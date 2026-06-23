Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Heat reportedly land Giannis Antetokounmpo in mega-trade with Bucks

The long-rumored trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo finally occurred, ​with the Milwaukee Bucks dealing the superstar big man to the Miami Heat late Monday ​night, according to multiple media outlets. The Heat reportedly sent the Bucks ‌a ​package featuring guard Tyler Herro, center Kel'el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Kasparas Jakucionis, first-round draft picks in 2026 (No. 13 overall), 2031 and 2033, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-round selection.

Police: Geno Smith allegations under investigation

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is under investigation following allegations by a woman ‌in Florida that the 35-year-old player "beat my ass." Davie, Fla., police originally said the investigation had been closed but changed course after the woman, identified only as Kristen, posted a series of Instagram videos in which she claimed Smith harmed her.

Trail Blazers hire Micah Nori as head coach

The Portland Trail Blazers named longtime NBA assistant coach Micah Nori as their new head coach on Tuesday. Nori, 52, spent the past five seasons as the ‌lead assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tennis-Serena's return puts familiar force at centre of Wimbledon

For a few days, the recipient of the final Wimbledon women's singles wildcard was unknown, but in reality it was always destined for ‌American great Serena Williams. Once the 44-year-old let it be known she wanted to return to the Centre Court she once owned, it was a no-brainer for the All England Club committee who decide which players who do not qualify automatically receive a special invite.

MLB roundup: Brandon Woodruff stars in return as Brewers nip Reds in 10

Brandon Woodruff threw six dominant innings in his return from injury and Joey Ortiz hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly on Monday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers earn a 2-1 victory in 10 ⁠innings over the ​Cincinnati Reds. In his first start since April 30, having ⁠recovered from right shoulder inflammation, Woodruff retired the first 16 Reds he faced before allowing a one-out single in the sixth. The veteran right-hander struck out 10 and didn't issue a walk.

Report: Wolves sign Ayo Dosunmu to 5-year, $112M deal

Guard Ayo Dosunmu bypassed ⁠free agency to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a five-year, $112 million contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The fifth season is a player option, according to reports.

Reports: Wolves deal Julius Randle to Nets in 3-team trade

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly added former ​All-Star forward Julius Randle and moved up five spots in the first round of the draft in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls on Monday, the night before ⁠the draft. According to multiple media outlets, Minnesota dealt Randle and the 28th overall pick in the Tuesday draft to the Nets for the 33rd overall selection.

Soccer-Journalist loses World Cup credentials after on-air outburst over Almiron red card

A football commentator has been stripped of his World ⁠Cup credentials ​by FIFA after an expletive-laden tirade against the organisation and match officials during Paraguay's 1-0 victory over Turkey when Miguel Almiron was sent off. Jorge Chipi Vera lost his composure on live television when Paraguay's Almiron became the first player sent off at the tournament for violating a strict new rule that forbids covering mouths during on-field confrontations.

US agencies have seized more than 300 drones near World Cup sites, TSA says

U.S. agencies ⁠have seized over 300 drones near FIFA World Cup venues since the tournament began on June 11, the Transportation Security Administration said on Tuesday. On match days, all aircraft operations, including drones, are prohibited within a radius ⁠of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ⁠ground level around the stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.

Motor racing-F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved

Formula One teams will be allowed an extra day of pre-season testing from next year while agreed engine tweaks have now been formally approved, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday. The ‌current allocation of three days ‌of testing has been increased to four due to the complexity of the cars, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said ​after its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) met in Macau.