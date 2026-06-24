Future Star Under-15 Championship: A New Era for Young Cricketers Begins

The Future Star Under-15 Championship kicks off in Ghaziabad, showcasing emerging cricket talent. With eight city-based franchises, this T20 event provides young players a professional platform. Supported by Krishna Apra Group, the tournament will conclude on 1 July, with matches streamed live on FanCode and YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:06 IST
Future Star Under-15 Championship: A New Era for Young Cricketers Begins
Future Star Under-15 Championship logo (Photo: Future Star Under-15 Championship). Image Credit: ANI

The highly anticipated Future Star Under-15 Championship is set to commence on 24 June at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. Designed to spotlight India's emerging cricket talent, the competition involves eight city franchises fighting for glory in a T20 format, with the climax scheduled on 1 July.

With Krishna Apra Group as the main sponsor, every match is scheduled for broadcast on FanCode and YouTube via Sports Live. The initiative offers young cricketers an early taste of the professional realm, with live television broadcasts providing a unique opportunity to thrive under pressure. Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has voiced his support for the championship, emphasizing its significant role in developing young talent by providing them the platform they need.

Teams were selected through open trials and a player auction, where bidding soared to a ceiling of 15,000 points for top talents like Devesh Bhadola. The tournament pits four teams each in groups A and B, with the group stage running from 24 to 29 June. The leading teams will advance to the semi-finals, and eventually, the final showdown on 1 July. As the cricket world keenly watches these young athletes, organizers and sponsors express their commitment to nurturing the sport's future stars.

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