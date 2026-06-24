Bob Blair: A Cricket Hero Remembered

Former New Zealand cricketer Bob Blair has passed away at the age of 94. Known for his heroic inning in the 1953 test against South Africa following the tragic Tangiwai rail disaster, Blair's legacy continues through the Tangiwai Shield, honoring both his courage and the lives lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former New Zealand Fast Bowler Bob Blair | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:09 IST
Bob Blair: A Cricket Hero Remembered

Bob Blair, a former New Zealand fast bowler celebrated for one of test cricket's most heroic innings, has died in England on his 94th birthday, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Blair played in 19 tests from 1953 to 1964, taking 43 wickets at an average of 35.23. His legacy is defined by a remarkable performance in a 1953 test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Blair learned in the early hours of the second morning of the test at Ellis Park that his fiancée, Nerissa Love, was among the 151 casualties of the Tangiwai rail disaster. Overcome with grief, he initially stayed back at the hotel but later joined a bloodied Bert Sutcliffe on the field to add 33 crucial runs for the 10th wicket before being dismissed for six.

The Tangiwai Shield, introduced in 2024, commemorates the 1953 tragedy and the spirit of the match in Johannesburg. New Zealand Cricket's interim chief executive, Graham Parks, remarked that the courage shown during and after the 1953 test stands as a testament to the greatness of sport. To honor Blair, New Zealand players will wear black armbands during their upcoming test against England.

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