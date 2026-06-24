Aryna Sabalenka: Overcoming the Grand Slam Struggles

Aryna Sabalenka Will Carry The Aftershocks Of Yet Another Grand Slam Meltdown Into Wimbledon As The World Number One Comes Under Heightened Scrutiny To Show Her Nerve Holds When The Pressure Spikes On The Sports Biggest Stage The Yearold Belarusian Was Two Points From A Place In The French Open Semifinals This Month

Aryna Sabalenka enters Wimbledon under intense scrutiny following another Grand Slam meltdown. The world number one is tasked with proving her mental fortitude as the pressure intensifies on tennis's grandest stage.

The 28-year-old Belarusian recently suffered a defeat to Diana Shnaider at the French Open after being two points from a semifinal spot. This collapse, coupled with her past performance, has shifted attention toward her mental game, especially after she stepped away from consulting a psychologist in 2022 but has since re-engaged. Sabalenka attributed conversations with her psychologist as instrumental in her mental adjustment.

As Sabalenka preps for Wimbledon, her raw power on grass courts will be a major advantage. However, as Gustavo Granitto notes, her relentless drive may impact decision-making under pressure. With recent decisive-set losses, former players like Mary Joe Fernandez wonder if Sabalenka can rebound at Wimbledon, where she is still favored, though not as strongly as before.