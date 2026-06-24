Croatia's Narrow Victory Over Panama Prompts Dalic's Call for Improvement

Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama, Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic openly criticized his team's performance in their FIFA World Cup encounter, held at Toronto Stadium. Dalic expressed displeasure, particularly with the first-half execution, suggesting the match was more challenging than anticipated.

Dalic noted, according to Reuters, "Our team was under significant pressure, with the opponent often dominating possession, which disrupted our gameplay." He admitted to reacting angrily to this early struggle, reflecting on the critical need for improvement as they faced potential elimination following their earlier loss to England.

Emphasizing the importance of securing the win against Panama to maintain their World Cup campaign, Dalic admitted the team must elevate their play, especially in defense, ahead of their final group stage match against Ghana. A win in Philadelphia would secure Croatia's advance to the round of 32.