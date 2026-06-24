Hydration Breaks and Expansion Debate: Sandesh Jhingan on FIFA World Cup Changes

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan discusses the impact of hydration breaks in the FIFA World Cup and advocates for rule revisions. He also supports the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, highlighting the competitive merit of newcomer nations and the excitement it brings to global football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:57 IST
Hydration Breaks and Expansion Debate: Sandesh Jhingan on FIFA World Cup Changes
Sandesh Jhingan. (Photo: sandesh21jhingan Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan has voiced concerns over the tactical impact of hydration breaks introduced in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. According to Jhingan, these breaks should be regulated as they have led to unexpected shifts in match momentum and are seen by critics as largely commercial in nature.

The tournament, hosted in North America amid soaring temperatures, includes three-minute breaks in each half at the 22nd and 67th minutes. Despite their purported purpose of aiding players in extreme heat, Jhingan suggests breaks only occur in severe conditions and should be shorter, with players remaining on the pitch.

Jhingan also commended the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, dismissing initial skepticism by citing impressive performances from new entrants like Cape Verde. He believes the tournament's broadened scope has injected more excitement and unpredictability into the world's most beloved sport, fostering competitive opportunities globally.

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