FIFA Defends World Cup Hydration Breaks Amid Criticism
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the introduction of hydration breaks in the World Cup, asserting that they are for sporting reasons. Despite criticism regarding their disruption of play and commercial exploitation, Infantino insists these breaks do not generate additional revenue and are essential in managing player performance in varying temperatures.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has staunchly defended the incorporation of hydration breaks during the World Cup, emphasizing that these pauses are intended solely for athletic reasons rather than commercial gains.
The mandatory three-minute breaks occur in the 22nd and 67th minutes of each match, drawing criticism from various football figures and spectators for interrupting game flow and opening up advertising opportunities.
Echoing sentiment from critics, English manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his concern over the disruption of the game's character, while other voices in the football community, like Spain's Luis de la Fuente and the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, recognized the breaks' intent in extreme heat but questioned their necessity under more temperate conditions.
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