England's Streak Ends in Stalemate Against Ghana
In a goalless draw against Ghana, England's winning streak snapped as they faced a challenging match in the FIFA World Cup. Despite dominating possession and impressive passing metrics, they couldn't score, marking a historic moment for Ghana as well, who avoided defeat in their first two games.
In a FIFA World Cup encounter that ended in a goalless draw, England's formidable winning streak came to an abrupt halt against Ghana, as studied by Sky Sports and ESPN statistics. Despite a masterful display of possession and passing, England struggled to find the back of the net.
Harry Kane’s lackluster performance became a talking point as he registered the fewest touches during a major tournament match, spotlighting England's offensive struggles. The match marked a series of noteworthy stats, with England's 12-match winning streak in competitive football concluding, having been steady since October 2024.
Ghana's resilient performance echoed their 2010 World Cup success, avoiding early defeat for the second time. Despite England's 79 per cent possession—the highest in 60 years without a goal—Ghana held firm defensively, while also marking some of the fewest conceded shots by England in decades. Notably, Marc Guehi shone with a record-breaking passing display for England.
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