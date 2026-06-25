Betting Frenzy: 2026 World Cup Set to Smash Gambling Records

The 2026 World Cup is on track to become the biggest betting event ever with a 48-nation, 104-match format and favorable time zones. Industry giants like Flutter Entertainment predict a record-breaking wagering volume, driven by a larger tournament, increased market access, and innovations in online betting technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The World Cup Is Already Setting Sports Gambling Records Before The Knockout Stage Has Even Begun | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:31 IST
Betting Frenzy: 2026 World Cup Set to Smash Gambling Records
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The 2026 World Cup is expected to shatter records for sports betting even before the knockout phase begins. The tournament's expansion to 48 teams and 104 matches, aligning with market-favorable kickoff times, has raised industry projections. It is anticipated to become the largest betting event in history.

Industry leaders, including Flutter Entertainment with brands like FanDuel and Sky Bet, foresee a betting volume that could double that of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Contributing to this are broader regulations and product offerings, particularly in host country the United States, where the number of legal betting enthusiasts has risen significantly.

Despite the betting frenzy, firms caution that the financial windfall is uncertain. Innovative promotions aim to convert the World Cup's excitement into sustained customer engagement, but the ultimate impact hinges on whether these new bettors will continue their participation across multiple sports.

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